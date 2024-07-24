LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 185,195 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in LKQ by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in LKQ by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC increased its position in LKQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of LKQ opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $57.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

