Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin updated its FY24 guidance to $26.10-26.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 26.100-26.600 EPS.
Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $503.27. 620,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,390. The firm has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $512.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
