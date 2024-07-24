Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin updated its FY24 guidance to $26.10-26.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 26.100-26.600 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $505.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,564. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $512.52. The company has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.45.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

