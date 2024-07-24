Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $512.52 and last traded at $508.52, with a volume of 215461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $501.29.

The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.45.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.26 and a 200-day moving average of $452.54.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

