Lockheed Martin Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,591 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,355 call options.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $502.61. 548,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,564. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $513.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.54.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,536,000 after acquiring an additional 27,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.