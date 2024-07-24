Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2024

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

LCID has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Lucid Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of LCID opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.