Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

LCID has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Shares of LCID opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

