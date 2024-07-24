Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 247.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,143,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814,474 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,327,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,540,000 after acquiring an additional 927,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,249 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,084,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 888,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 798.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,438,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,756,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Further Reading

