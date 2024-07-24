Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGA. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Magna International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

NYSE:MGA opened at $43.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85. Magna International has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Magna International by 35.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,102,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 289,105 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 667,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Magna International by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 189,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

