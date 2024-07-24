Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,660 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $221.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,338 shares of company stock worth $2,187,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

