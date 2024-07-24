Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $293.27

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 293.27 ($3.79) and traded as high as GBX 356 ($4.60). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 346.50 ($4.48), with a volume of 578,262 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.43) target price on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday, May 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 318.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 293.27. The company has a market capitalization of £873.67 million, a PE ratio of 4,950.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

In related news, insider Matt Pullen purchased 13,439 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £35,210.18 ($45,538.26). 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

