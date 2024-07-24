Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,492 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $8.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $556.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.97.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

