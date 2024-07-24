Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,565 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,235. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,576,171. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.