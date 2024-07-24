Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.04. 1,311,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,071. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.28.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

