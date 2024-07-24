Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Matador Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

