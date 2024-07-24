Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $60.92, but opened at $63.92. Matador Resources shares last traded at $62.04, with a volume of 266,438 shares changing hands.

The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $203,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,214 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 2,053.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.29.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

