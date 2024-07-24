Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Announces Earnings Results

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Mattel updated its FY24 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.450 EPS.

MAT opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. Mattel has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

