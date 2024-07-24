Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.24, but opened at $17.70. Mattel shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 1,154,263 shares.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mattel

In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Mattel by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 328,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 135,209 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mattel by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,927,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,152,000 after buying an additional 48,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

