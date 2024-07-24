MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.09

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.09 and traded as high as C$16.78. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$16.77, with a volume of 14,417 shares traded.

MCAN Mortgage Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.09. The firm has a market cap of C$635.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.83.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 62.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.5108359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Announces Dividend

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

