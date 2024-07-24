MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.09

Jul 24th, 2024

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKPGet Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.09 and traded as high as C$16.78. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$16.77, with a volume of 14,417 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.09. The firm has a market cap of C$635.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.83.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 62.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.5108359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

