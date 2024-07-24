McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $104.38

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.38 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 135.50 ($1.75). McBride shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.71), with a volume of 141,524 shares traded.

McBride Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £232.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,325.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97.

Get McBride alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McBride

In other news, insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith sold 34,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.46), for a total transaction of £39,503.67 ($51,091.14). 5.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.