Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.7% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $107,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.82.

AMZN opened at $186.41 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

