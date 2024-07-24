Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 555,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $99,957,000. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 34.6% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 21,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 34,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 26.6% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.82.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.41 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

