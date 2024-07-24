Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.24-11.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.125-2.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Medpace also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.240-11.930 EPS.

Medpace Stock Down 18.3 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $357.30 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $227.21 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.65.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 59.91%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MEDP. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $445.29.

Insider Activity

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

