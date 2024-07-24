Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.240-11.930 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Medpace also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.24-11.93 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $14.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.65. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $227.21 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.91% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
