MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded by Laidlaw to “Hold”

Laidlaw cut shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MEIP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of MEIP opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.86.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

