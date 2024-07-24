MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 432,326 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTG traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 66,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,981. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

