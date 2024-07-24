Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Trading Down 16.9%

Shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) traded down 16.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.85. 112,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,033,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Minim Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.93.

Get Minim alerts:

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Minim had a negative net margin of 105.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,144.78%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers intelligent networking products that connects homes and offices in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, mesh systems, and other local area network products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.