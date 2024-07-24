Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 10,487 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth $51,189,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,979,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,334,000 after purchasing an additional 528,976 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,459,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jackson Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,175,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,813,000 after acquiring an additional 399,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $16,937,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE JXN opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $86.08.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

