Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 27,324 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,324 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in News were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,956,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,203,000 after acquiring an additional 62,805 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,483 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in News by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,182,000 after buying an additional 1,575,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth about $43,928,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

