Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106,107 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 2.6 %

EXAS opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $57.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $90,105. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

