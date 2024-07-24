Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.