Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,853 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,898,000 after purchasing an additional 431,070 shares in the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,647,000 after buying an additional 786,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,475,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,376,000 after acquiring an additional 80,529 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7,507.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,133,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Capital LP raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 828,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,941,000 after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on Z. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Z stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,565.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $116,608.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477. 23.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

