Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 43.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 835.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1,822.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,805 over the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.96. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

