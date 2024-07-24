Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.87 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,446,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,232,000 after buying an additional 62,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $890,848,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,502,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,031,000 after acquiring an additional 166,105 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,053,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,108,000 after purchasing an additional 67,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $69.18 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Boston Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 321.31%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

