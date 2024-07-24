Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.71 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,306 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $2,431,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Twilio by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 210,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 113.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 0.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

