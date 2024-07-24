Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.75 Million Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,007 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in CEMEX by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,262,000 after buying an additional 1,471,407 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,261,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,232,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.24.

NYSE CX opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

