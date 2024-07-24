Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.01 Million Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

