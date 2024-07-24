Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Qorvo by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $746,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Qorvo by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 133,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Qorvo by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 426,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,995,000 after purchasing an additional 272,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.03. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.94.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

