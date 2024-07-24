Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Norges Bank bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,060,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in AECOM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,215,000 after acquiring an additional 472,944 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in AECOM by 1,170.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 240,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 221,588 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 1,717.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 102.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 117,646 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at AECOM
In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AECOM Stock Performance
NYSE ACM opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average is $90.39. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.67%.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
