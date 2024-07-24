Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,250 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Certara were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 5,306.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 1,704.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $19.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. Research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

