Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,613 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Paramount Global worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 151,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 90,262 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 679,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 34,541 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Paramount Global by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 541.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 598,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -78.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

