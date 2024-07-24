Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.52.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

