Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,694 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in UiPath were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 875.6% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Price Performance

UiPath stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28.

Insider Activity

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UiPath

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.