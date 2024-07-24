Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,694 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in UiPath were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 875.6% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UiPath stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28.
In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.
PATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
