Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $7.49 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 627,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NU by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,684,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NU by 1,235.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 343,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NU by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda boosted its stake in NU by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 448,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 39,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NU. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

