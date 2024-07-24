Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 7,600 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FirstService were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in FirstService by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on FirstService from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.60.

FSV stock opened at $166.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $134.77 and a 1-year high of $171.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.07.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

