Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 989 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,099,000 after buying an additional 890,986 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $86,647,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,811,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Price Performance

NYSE:R opened at $132.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.52 and a 200-day moving average of $118.60. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.21 and a 52 week high of $136.41.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on R

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.