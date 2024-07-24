Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases New Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 82,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,000.

Separately, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SOLV shares. Argus assumed coverage on Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Edward Jones began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Solventum from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of SOLV opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

