Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Teleflex worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $118,665,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 257,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,296,000 after purchasing an additional 190,950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Teleflex by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $622,494,000 after acquiring an additional 52,533 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $223.37 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $262.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

