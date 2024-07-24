Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Revvity were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $869,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $5,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Trading Down 0.6 %

RVTY stock opened at $110.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $131.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.54 and its 200 day moving average is $106.41.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Revvity’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVTY. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Revvity

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.