Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,388 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

