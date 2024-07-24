Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,586 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,586 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 101.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

